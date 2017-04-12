5 pop stars who built a pub in their home

Judging by the time in 2014 he had an impromptu bar-side singalong at The Surrey Cricketers in Windlesham, as reported by Get Surrey, Ed Sheeran feels comfortable in the pub. Or he certainly used to. His fame is now such that he recently revealed to the Guardian that he suffered a panic attack on a flight from Spain to London, while he was on his own with "no friends, no security, at two in the morning, on easyJet, with all the p***** Benidorm lot". He added: "I just don't like groups of people that I don't know any more... I can go to a pub, but only if it's a pub that no one would go to."

This perhaps explains why Ed has built an subterranean pub in his home. He told Apple Music's Zane Lowe about it in January, as reported by NME: "I had a bar before, a bar where you could pour beers but now this has a selection of beers, which is cool. There's an underground tunnel to get there that you can close off. If I have a party, everyone goes in the pub and no one can get in the house, so you get no one raiding the cupboards or smashing anything. You have to go underground to get to the pub."