6 creepy music myths (and the truth behind them)

The story: It's the early 1970s and very late at night in New York City's then-dangerous Lower East Side. Soon-to-be Blondie singer Debbie Harry is on her way to a party and, as she recalled in a 2003 interview, "This little car kept coming around and offering me a ride. And I'm saying, 'No! No, no, no.' And it kept… And finally I… I took the ride 'cause I couldn't get a cab... I got in the car and, um, the, uh…the windows were all rolled up, and it was summertime and it was really hot.

"This guy had an incredibly bad, you know, smell to him... I looked down at the door 'cause I was going to crank open the window, and there were no door handles and no cranks. And then I started scanning the inside of the car and there was absolutely nothing. The inside of the car was completely stripped and I just… the hair on the back of my neck just stood up. I just said, 'Uh oh,' and I got… I wiggled my arm out the window and opened the door from the outside. I don't know how I did it but I got out. I threw myself out into the street, almost got run over by a cab."

Many years later - in 1989 - serial killer Ted Bundy was executed. Harry was reading about it in the paper when something terrifying dawned on her - that is was Bundy who was driving that car in New York.

True or false? Harry is thought to have first recounted her horror story to a newspaper in 1989. That she was still telling the story in 2003 suggest she believes it to be true, but the Snopes site makes a convincing case for her abductor not being Bundy, who they claim wasn't in New York at the time. Nonetheless, it does seem that Harry narrowly escaped a very serious incident.