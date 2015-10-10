Doctor Who: An adventure in space and time... and sound

Murray Gold, composer of all Doctor Who music since the show's revival in 2005, did something special for Before the Flood, episode four of the ninth series (broadcast on 10 October) - he provided a rocked-out new arrangement of the theme tune to complement the episode. And that was just the latest version of the track, which was originally composed and created in 1963 and remains one of the most recognisable pieces of music ever written - a legendary TV signature tune, but also an historically significant recording. Is there a more influential electronic music track? Kraftwerk fans may say so, but it predates Autobahn by a staggering 11 years. Here's the story of its genesis and enduring legacy, beginning, of course, with...