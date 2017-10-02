5 fake music acts that baffled fans

Of all the wild stories on this list, perhaps Joyce Hatto's is the most extraordinary and elaborate, and, in its own way, inspiring. In 2012, BBC One made a Victoria Wood-scripted, feature-length docudrama about her, Loving Miss Hatto (watch a clip, above) and, two years earlier, Radio 4 asked, Who was Joyce Hatto? That's a very good question, to which you could answer, "She was an English pianist," but that barely scratches the surface of Joyce's bonkers tale.

When she died in 2006, her reputation was intact, the fraud undetected. She was "one of the greatest pianists Britain has ever produced", the Guardian said in their obituary, known, the Telegraph said, "for her deeply expressive and profoundly moving interpretations of the music of Liszt, Chopin and many other important composers". And what made her story all the more intriguing was that she'd achieved her fame very late in life and from behind closed doors - as a prolific recording artist, who honed her craft in isolation after an ordinary career as a good, but not world-class, concert pianist.

She'd retreated from public life, her husband William Barrington-Coupe (Barrie) said, because she had been suffering from cancer since 1976 - a claim subsequently disputed by her consultant radiologist, who said she was first treated in 1992. In her final years, more than 100 recordings bearing her name were released, the quality of which stunned critics. She became a sensation, and remained a sensation until early 2007 - a year after her death - when Gramophone magazine published a full investigation into her recordings, suggesting they had been lifted from other recordings and, in many cases, digitally manipulated. And how was the deceit revealed? Gramophone editor James Inverne told BBC News that, "We wouldn't have known even to look had it not been for the accident where iTunes came up with the 'correct' title for the discs." It really was as simple as that.

Barrie, a sound engineer, fessed up to the scam and took full responsibility. "It is self-evident that I have acted stupidly, dishonestly and unlawfully," he wrote in a letter to a record label whose music he'd stolen. Joyce, he also said, had no idea of the fraud, although it seems unlikely, and therein lies perhaps the real reason why her story remains so captivating. At root, was it just a misguided act of love?