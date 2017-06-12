Sacked! What happened to members fired from famous bands?

Most groups appear to burst into the limelight fully-formed, but in reality there's usually been plenty of chopping and chiselling to get to that point. Often there's a Pete Best figure, elbowed out of the picture just before fame came knocking because their face didn't fit. Or perhaps they couldn't keep up, or they kept getting "tired and emotional" on tour. And when success does come, it can sometimes be divisive, leading to further sudden personnel changes. The official press release may say "mutual consent" but the look on everyone's face suggests summary dismissal.

So what happened to those unfortunate musicians left clutching their P45s as their former bandmates marched on to glory? Here are the stories of seven high-profile rock firings, and what the recipients did next.