Great feats of human endurance at this year's Proms

With close to 100 concerts being staged over almost two months, and not a day's break, the Proms by definition are a feat of endurance - for the Prommers who go almost every night, the people who work on them, the Royal Albert Hall, which hosts the majority of the concerts, and the hundreds upon hundreds of musicians who come from all over the country and the world to perform.

Each year, though, there are certain orchestras and individuals that go that extra yard into the realm of super-human achievement. This is about those folk. We salute them.