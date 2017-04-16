Revealed! Can you name these unmasked musicians?

By Fraser McAlpine

On Easter Sunday (16 April), Stuart Maconie's Freak Zone - a gathering of all that is weird and overlooked in music's ripe history - hosted a Masked Ball, which brought together music from singers, bands and producers who would prefer not to show their real faces while performing, or recording

Tracks by the likes of Burial, Madvillain, Slipknot and Buckethead were played, and Stuart's Freakier Zone also has a playlist online, compiled by Homer Flynn of the Cryptic Corporation, spokesperson for The Residents.

And all that got us thinking: Can you name the superheroes of music from a look at their mild-mannered alter-egos?

