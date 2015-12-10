Faithless just played Insomnia at the BBC Music Awards 2015… and everyone went wild

Twenty years old this year, Faithless's Insomnia has rightly become the ultimate dance anthem for a generation.

Sister Bliss and Maxi Jazz stormed the Music Awards with the BBC Concert Orchestra and suddenly everyone was back to '95.

The ravers were reminiscing...

Ibiza memories came flooding back...

A new generation were having it...

And everyone was singing along to that immortal line...

Watch Faithless perform Insomnia at the BBC Music Awards in full here:

