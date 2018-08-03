Sad bangers: 10 tearjerkers that tear up the dancefloor

In 2015, Mixmag posted a blog, Good Strife: How dance music swapped pleasure for pain, which explained how "dance music is commonly associated with feelings of ecstasy but some of the best recent records have been inspired by personal torment". The article explained that artists like Caribou, Flying Lotus and Mr. G "have all turned out the tearjerkers and released albums that should have come with an advisory sticker saying: 'Warning, contains lots of feelings.'"

Two years later, LA Weekly published a piece with the headline He's the Saddest Dancer: In Praise of Sad Dance Jams, and there certainly seems to be a lot of affection for what we're calling 'sad bangers' at the moment. There's even a Manchester clubnight called The Most Depressing Night of Your Life, which features DJs who "play power ballad anthems for the single, smitten, bitter and unloved".

In truth, the sad banger is nothing new. Many club tracks in many different genres - soul, disco, house, pop, electro - are tinged with melancholy. Done well, they sum up the complexity of emotions we experience on the dancefloor.

And so, to celebrate the return of Robyn - undisputed queen of the contemporary sad banger - here are 10 tearjerkers that tear up the dancefloor.