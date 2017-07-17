Why Daniel Barenboim's Proms got people talking

[WATCH] Prom 4: Elgar, Symphony No. 2, the Staatskapelle Berlin, conducted by Daniel Barenboim (excerpt)

In a speech at the end of Prom 4 (there's a clip of just the speech below), Barenboim spoke of his, and his orchestra's, love for Elgar and Great Britain, a country he lived in for many years with his wife, the English cellist Jacqueline du Pré, who died in 1987.

He first thanked the Staatskapelle for delaying their summer holiday by a week to play at the 2017 Proms, adding: "To play for you the Elgar symphonies is something that is very important to them. They really fell in love with this music and they really wanted to bring it to London. I'm very grateful that they're going on holiday tomorrow!"

Before Barenboim spoke, the orchestra played their first encore - a deeply moving rendition of the famous Variation IX ("Nimrod") from Elgar's Enigma Variations, which is being performed in full at Prom 32 on 9 August.