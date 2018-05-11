7 Eurovision winners nobody talks about any more

Nicole Hohloch (now Seibert) can rest satisfied that she represented the Eurovision ideal to the full. Her song, Ein bißchen Frieden (A Little Peace) won the 1982 contest for West Germany, and it went on to be a huge hit across the continent. Her success will have been aided in no small part by the decision to record versions in multiple languages. In France it was La Paix sur terre; in Holland Een beetje vrede; in Spain, Un poco de paz; in Denmark, En smule fred; in Poland, Troszeczkę ziemi, troszeczkę słońca and in Hungary, Egy kis nyugalmat kívánok én. And there were Russian (Немного мира) and Slovene (Malo miru) versions, too. The English version even became the 500th No.1 single in the UK Singles Chart.

The following year she attempted to win the World Popular Song Festival in Tokyo, with the song So viele Lieder sind in mir, but was beaten by a Hungarian group called Neoton Família). A well-respected star in her native Germany, Nicole continues to record and perform, and has released over 30 albums to date. But she's all but disappeared from the global stage.