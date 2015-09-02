The 10 most-covered artists in the Live Lounge

Out on her own in third place with 12 covers is Katy Perry, here having her song Dark Horse being reinterpreted byKwabs. Over the years Katy's been covered in the Live Lounge by the likes of Bruno Mars and McFly. Example's even taken her on twice - once in 2010 and again 2014. Katy has visited the Live Lounge herself on two occasions, covering Electric Feel by MGMT, and Jay Z and Kanye's N****s In Paris.