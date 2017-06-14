The Great Big BBC Music Day Quiz

BBC Music Day 2017 takes place on Thurs 15 June, with a huge array of events across the country, embracing as many different musical disciplines as possible. The theme of this year's event is the power of music to inspire people and bring them together, whether listening to a violin concerto, strumming a ukulele or singing in a choir.

To give you a flavour of the range of events on offer, here's a huge quiz, in which each question relates to a different event. You don't have to have intimate knowledge of the day's timetable to play the quiz, but a little music know-how will certainly help: