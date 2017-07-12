8 acts of everyday heroism by pop stars

We often refer to our favourite musicians as 'heroes' but when it comes to an actual emergency, could we really trust them to apprehend that bag-snatcher or haul us out of that burning car? In some cases, yes. As we will learn, not all pop stars are cosseted snowflakes, insulated from the hazards of real life by a phalanx of minders and eight inches of reinforced concrete.

In situations where even the bravest and most clear-headed of us might have frozen, sometimes it's been the badboy rapper, or the country star, or the singer of 80s piano ballads who has taken charge, diffused a tense situation or even saved a life. Here are eight acts of spontaneous bravery by pop stars who really do deserve the 'hero' tag.