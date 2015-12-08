5 things Noel Gallagher is just not having this Christmas

Noel's day began with a short interview on Ken Bruce's show and a live soundcheck. He was in a bit of a grump.

"How are you doing, alright?" asked a jolly Ken.

"As well as can be expected at this time in the morning," replied Noel, although it was past 11am.

The former Oasis man then went on to complain that he could still taste his breakfast. It looked like it was going to be a very long day ahead...