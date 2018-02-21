BBC Music Introducing and Asian Network present... 2018

On Thursday 8th March, BBC Asian Network is teaming up with BBC Music Introducing for a new music showcase at Mama Roux, Birmingham - and you could be in the audience.

In the run-up to Asian Network Live 2018, we will be bringing you a flavour of the best new acts supported by Introducing.

On the line-up we have...

Arjun

Kioko

Ta’Shan

Ezu

Plus there will also be DJ sets from Bodalia and Kayd Sounds.

We have a limited number of tickets available for this event which will be available in pairs. Registration is open now and closes midnight Wednesday 28th Feb.

Doors open and music starts at 7pm. The event will finish at 11pm.

Click HERE to register for tickets and for the BBC’s Terms and Conditions