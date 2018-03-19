The secretive musicians who avoid interviews

Not speaking to the press certainly keeps people guessing, and none more so than with secretive British-Indian songwriter and producer, Jai Paul, who was nominated for BBC Sound of 2011 after a demo track, BTSTU, was widely covered by music blogs in 2010. He was interviewed once by Dazed in 2011, but he didn't give much away in the short article, and a lot has happened in Jai's life since then. In 2013, an album's worth of his songs ended up on Bandcamp, causing much speculation about whether the leak was a marketing ploy, unofficial, or even Jai going behind his record label's back. In the only tweet he's ever posted, Jai said, "Demos on bandcamp were not uploaded by me, this is not my debut album," but it was nonetheless reviewed as such, and, five years later, he still hasn't released an album proper.

In 2016, Jai and his brother A. K. Paul announced the establishment of the Paul Institute, which seems to be some kind of record label and art collective that will "support and nurture new British music talent". Music from the brothers has come out on the Paul Institute, and it now has a home, too - in an old BBC building in West London. Brilliantly, it was Property Week that scooped the story of the brothers and their associate Muz Azar renting the property, and they also managed to take the first picture we've seen of Jai since 2013 - wearing a hard hat.

And why do Jai and his brother avoid the spotlight? Over to collaborator NAO, who told Rolling Stone in 2016: "They're normal guys that are trying to find their own route without playing the game. They're just doing their thing and they're perfectionists."