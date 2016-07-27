10 pop stars with unexpected hobbies

When you've been performing in front of a huge crowd of people, all hanging on your every word, it can be tough to unwind. Music can feel like work, collapsing in front of a movie is a little passive for the creative mind, and there are only so many times you can party hard without risking health and performance. So what’s a poor musician to do during downtime?

Well, there are a lot of very different answers to that question: Frank Sinatra used to do crosswords; David Bowie was a compulsive chess player, as is Will Smith and GZA of Wu-Tang Clan; Owen Pallett likes to play Dungeons and Dragons; and David Lovering of Pixies practises sleight-of-hand magic tricks and takes a metal detector with him everywhere he goes.

Here's a further selection of part-time pastimes, some of which are even odder...