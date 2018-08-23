12 musicians you didn't know had written famous TV themes

Given that Kraftwerk once released an album called Tour de France Soundtracks, you could have been forgiven for assuming Channel 4's Tour de France coverage in the 1980s was soundtracked by the German electronic pioneers. Few would have guessed the intrepid electro theme tune was written by indie punk progenitor Pete Shelley of Buzzcocks - he of Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn't Have) fame.

Shelley spent the 80s releasing dance-oriented electronic music mainly recorded with Human League producer Martin Rushent, including the 1981 club anthem Homosapien (which was banned by the BBC). His Tour de France theme features the notes from Frère Jacques towards the conclusion of the song, in case you were looking for a Gallic connection.