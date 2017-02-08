5 strange cases of 'lost' music suddenly being found

As far as the beginning of a story goes, this from NME in 2012 is hard to beat: "Jamie Oliver finds Joy Division and New Order mastertapes in restaurant basement. The tapes were found alongside guns and gold during an excavation in Manchester." Within minutes, the story - sourced by NME to the now-defunct gossip site Holy Moly - was picked up by other music mags in Britain and abroad. It had it all - a celeb chef, who was once in a band called Scarlet Division, a whiff of organised crime, two legendary groups and tapes that might, if we were very lucky, contain unheard music.

The problem with the story was that it wasn't exactly true, but it's a curious tale nonetheless. The listed building that Jamie Oliver set up his new restaurant in used to be a bank - first a Midland, then an HSBC, after the former merged with the latter in 1992. According to the Daily Mail, when HSBC moved out in 2008, National Heritage prevented the bank from taking the safe deposit boxes in the vault with them, because they were part of the building's structure. Instead, they removed the contents of the boxes and informed the owners that their goods were being transported elsewhere.

Jamie Oliver definitely didn't personally discover any alleged haul, reported to be worth over £1 million, as a company spokesperson confirmed: "It was actually removed before we moved in." And when HSBC were questioned, all they could say was, "We cannot reveal the precise contents, but these are safe deposit boxes - there are bound to be valuables in there."

Was the entire story made up and the press fooled? Hard to say. There's certainly been no mention of those Joy Division and New Order tapes since.