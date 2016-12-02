6 times music fans broke the law for bands they love

As we've found out before on BBC Music, fans can be a pretty intense bunch. Whether Deadheads or Directioners, Little Monsters or Morrissey's Apostles, being into an artist or band sometimes means so much more than just buying their music and going to gigs. Luckily, fans nearly always stay on the right side of the law; sometimes, though, the line is crossed…
1. Beastie Boys fans mass steal VW badges
For many ordinary folk, the first they'd heard of rap music was when they woke up one morning in 1986 to find that the badge of their prized Volkswagen car or van had been stolen by fans of a group called the Beastie Boys from New York. Betraying something of their DIY punk roots, Mike D from the trio had fashioned a pendant out of a chrome VW emblem, worn it in the video for (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!), beginning a cultish fad, which soon became an epidemic that spread to the UK, of some fans either buying or stealing similar badges to wear themselves. BBC News ran a report, above, featuring a bemused garage owner from Richmond, Surrey, who reported that hip hop heads were taking off with BMW - previously favoured by fans of Bob Marley and the Wailers - and Mercedes emblems, too.
2. "Sign the Banshees, do it now!" graffiti
Graffiti is one of hip hop's five 'elements', but rap fans are far from the only tribe to have made use of painting illicitly on walls or trains as a means of self-expression and sloganeering. In 1967, an admirer of Eric Clapton famously wrote "Clapton is God" onto corrugated-iron cladding in Islington, and an image of a dog relieving himself or herself on said cladding became iconic. Ten years later, a fan of punk band Siouxsie and the Banshees went on a seemingly one-person campaign to get the group a deal by tagging record company doors with the message, "Sign the Banshees, do it now!" It worked - Polydor took the group on in June 1978 - and there have been plenty of other examples of obsessive, lone scrawlers since, including a fan of thrash metal group Slayer who ran riot in East London in 2010 and beyond.
3. Apple scruffs unlawfully enter Paul McCartney's home
The 1975's Matt Healy is fast learning that the divide between having a private and public life blurs the more famous you become, and in September he suffered the shock of having fans attempting to break into his hotel room in Mexico. They failed, but there have been many incidents of successful - and highly illegal - intrusions into the private sanctuaries of pop stars in the past, not least when Apple scruffs (hardcore Beatles obsessives) entered Paul McCartney's St John's Wood, London home in 1969. One of the scruffs, Diane Ashley, is quoted in the Steve Turner book A Hard Day's Write: The Stories Behind Every Beatles Song as saying: "We were bored, he was out and so we decided to pay him a visit. We found a ladder in his garden and stuck it up at the bathroom window which he'd left slightly open. I was the one who climbed up and got in." McCartney wrote a song about the incident, She Came In Through the Bathroom Window, which was included on Abbey Road and became a Top 30 hit for Joe Cocker in 1970.
4. Ian Curtis memorial stone stolen
Visiting the resting place or memorial of a music idol is a common thing to do, and in extreme cases results in crime, such as vandalising a grave or making off with a memorial stone. Jim Morrison's tomb in Paris has been the subject of near-constant abuse, leading in 2008 to security guards being forced to patrol the Père Lachaise Cemetery and ward off those with ill intent. In the same year, a macabre fan of Mancunian post-punk group Joy Division stole the kerbstone of singer Ian Curtis, who took his own life in 1980, from a graveyard in Cheshire. The local council were baffled by the incident, saying in a statement: "It wasn't concreted in but tarmacked up to it. This has never happened before and we are agog that someone's gone to the trouble of taking it out. We are stunned." A replacement stone was laid soon after.
5. Ravers flout law to dance all night at free parties
Acid house was as much a cultural idea as a type of music, and ravers' belief in a right to dance at free parties in the late-1980s and early-1990s led to perhaps the most dramatic example of civil disobedience in British music history. In this instance, fans weren't obsessive about a particular musician (although certain DJs certainly became a pull), but party promoters and sound systems like World Dance, Genesis, Sunrise, Helter Skelter, Spiral Tribe and Energy, whose raves across the country were often illegal and frequently shut down by the police. As the Guardian reported in 2010, one event in particular, the 1992 Castlemorton Common Festival, "set in train the moral panic that led to the 1994 Criminal Justice and Public Order Act" - legislation that ordered ravers back indoors and caused a boom in superclubs like Ministry of Sound in London and Liverpool's Cream.
6. Leaked Metallica demo ends up on Napster
One day in 2000, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich pondered a conundrum: how come radio stations were playing an unreleased demo of the song I Disappear, which was due to be included on the soundtrack for Mission: Impossible II? His investigation led him to discover a peer-to-peer file-sharing site called Napster that wasn't just offering the leaked demo of I Disappear as a free download but the band's entire back catalogue. Metallica flipped, made much of the perfectly reasonable idea that you're not a real fan of an artist if you're stealing their music, and promptly filed a lawsuit against Napster. The court case was widely publicised, but illegal downloading continued, causing a crisis in the music industry which execs are hoping will now be reversed by streaming. Metallica made their music available on Spotify in 2012, ending their feud with Sean Parker, Napster's co-founder and a Spotify investor.