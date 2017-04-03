The 7 most controversial dance fads in music

It's fascinating that the Charleston could cause outrage by separating the sexes on the dancefloor, because nearly every dance craze that caused contention before the jazz age did so by bringing young folk close enough together to terrify older members of society. In the above episode of Radio 3's The Listening Service, presenter Tom Service explains how the waltz caused a scandal in the early 19th century because of "the shameless physical closeness of the dancing couples". And it had been preceded by even more racy renaissance-era dances like the volta, which Service suggests would "make any of today's waltzers blush since it required the swain - the bloke - to physically lift his lady into the air and then turn her about. The technique involved lifting her up with one of his hands on her busk... and turning her using the torsion of his thigh between her buttocks".

Do the volta today, in other words, and you'd likely be thrown out of every nightclub in the land. Dances that followed it, like the minuet, were tamer and easier, as indeed the waltz is - with one main difference. As dance historian Darren Royston explains: "It was two people face-to-face. Earlier court dances, such as the minuet, were really done with dancers side-by-side... It was a 'turning' dance, and this is where the scandal of the waltz is made - not necessarily because you can face your partner, but because no one else can really see what's going on."