The brilliance of Scott Walker - explained!

“Scott was inspired by people like Jack Jones, really technical singers. You think he’s singing something quite simple. You think you can sing along in the bath. But when you actually sit down and analyse what he’s doing, it’s unbelievable. It’s also the timbre of his voice, it’s a very thick, treacly, nasal howl - a beautiful howl. He hits you right in your solar plexus or wherever. Not quite the heart, but somewhere very central to the self. He’s one of the greatest singers of all time.

“Scott 3 and Scott 4 are the albums I’ve gravitated towards. There are moments on all of them that are truly transcendental. But Scott 4, where he wrote all the songs himself, that’s a marker in the sand to head for. It must have taken some balls to do that at the time. It’s a very different world now, and artists have more leeway to pursue their own vision. Because he’d been the pop star Walker Brother, it was almost like he was setting fire to every bridge connected to that. The shallow end of the pool would have thought, 'Oh, he’s doing a kamikaze on his own career', but he wasn’t, he was just trying to search for something new that was more valid and important to him.

“The biggest lesson I’ve taken from Scott is: be brave, don’t be manipulated and always follow your own path. To plough your own furrow is the key. It doesn’t matter if no one listens. F*** it. Because they will eventually.”