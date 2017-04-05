9 wild Depeche Mode stories all fans should know

They've sold well over 100 million records (many more than, say, Oasis) and are one of the UK's most successful exports. Yet, 37 years after they formed, Depeche Mode remain something of an enigma in the country of their birth. Is frontman Dave Gahan as recognisable in Britain as Liam Gallagher? No, but he might well be in Germany, Eastern Europe, South America, and maybe the US.

For decades now, Depeche Mode have been the world's biggest synth band, defined as much by their fanatical global fanbase as they are by their music. They headlined the 6 Music Festival in Glasgow in March, and now BBC Four is giving over the evening of Friday 7 April to the close friends from Basildon, Essex. The evening begins with Depeche Mode at the BBC, then you can watch highlights of their 6 Music Festival set and Depeche Mode: 101, a documentary about their attempts to break America in 1989. Before that, here are a few classic tales from across their career...