Called out! When pop stars criticise each other

"I was doing press with somebody in the mid-90s," began Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor in a recent New York Times interview, "and they made an argument that stayed with me: that I have influence, and that it's my job to call out whatever needs to be called out, because there are people who feel the same way but need someone to articulate it." He added that, "You don't hear a lot from the Taylor Swifts of the world, and top-tier, needle-moving cultural youth, because they are concerned about their brand, their demographic and their success and career and whatnot."

And it wasn't just Reznor who commented on the matter. Last November, the Guardian published an anonymous opinion piece under the headline "An envoy for Trump's values?" and said: "The world's biggest pop star is not simply a product of the age but seems a messenger for its disturbing spirit." Politico called the article "bizarre", played devil's advocate and asked a different question to a number of experts: "Why does anyone care what this 27-year-old music artist who was so devoted to her craft that her parents moved to Nashville when she was 14, this singer who never attended a day of college, thinks about the president of the United States?"

For quite some time, then, Taylor found herself in the curious position of being criticised and analysed for doing the exact opposite of Kanye and keeping shtum about her political views. She had publicly expressed support for feminism and gay marriage, but it wasn't until very recently - 7 October - that she truly laid her political cards on the table and announced via a lengthy Instagram post that she will be voting for the Democrats in next month's mid-term elections in America. "In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions," she wrote, "but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country."