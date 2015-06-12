8 really quite well-known acts that have never played Glastonbury - until now

Glastonbury is a million different things to the 175,000 people who get to go each year, but top of most people's list is the opportunity to see a massive variety of music, from established bands to newbies caught in the midst of blog hype. Each year, scores of new artists play and there are always plenty of returning legends, like The Chemical Brothers, Super Furry Animals and Billy Bragg, who are all performing in 2015 and have clocked up a staggering number of appearance betweem them.

And then there are those who you just assume have played before, but haven't. Here's a shout out to them, and a warm welcome to Worthy Farm...