8 really quite well-known acts that have never played Glastonbury - until now

Glastonbury is a million different things to the 175,000 people who get to go each year, but top of most people's list is the opportunity to see a massive variety of music, from established bands to newbies caught in the midst of blog hype. Each year, scores of new artists play and there are always plenty of returning legends, like The Chemical Brothers, Super Furry Animals and Billy Bragg, who are all performing in 2015 and have clocked up a staggering number of appearance betweem them.
And then there are those who you just assume have played before, but haven't. Here's a shout out to them, and a warm welcome to Worthy Farm...
1. Kanye West
He's the biggest star in the world"Emily Eavis
You wouldn't imagine that having, as Emily Eavis called him, "the biggest star in the world" make his Glastonbury debut in 2015 would prove to be so controversial, but there's no accounting for taste. The last hip hop star to headline the festival - Jay Z in 2008 - caused just as much fuss. Perhaps Kanye will consult Jay for tips, or maybe not - he's not exactly lacking in confidence, as you'll remember from his Zane interview.
2. Ryan Adams
He's not quite the über-star that Kanye is, but in many ways it's far more surprising that Ryan Adams has never played Glastonbury before - not even as the frontman of Whiskeytown, who released three albums between 1995 and 2001. Glastonbury anoraks will remember that Adams was billed in 2005, but forced to pull out because of an ear infection, later diagnosed as Ménière's disease. It's taken the Eavises another decade to book the prolific alt. country/rock singer-songwriter, who will be playing songs from his - count them! - 14 solo albums to date. Here he is back in 2001 on Jools.
3. Burt Bacharach
Another musician who was billed before (in 2000) and couldn't make it. In fact, scrap the word 'musician' - Burt Bacharach is a titan of popular music who's had 73 US Top 40 hits and 52 here in the UK. Walk on By, I Say a Little Prayer, Make It Easy on Yourself, Do You Know the Way to San Jose?, I’ll Never Fall in Love Again, What’s New Pussycat? - all Bacharach songs (often with lyrics by his writing partner Hal David), and all recorded by the cream of 20th century singing talent, including Dionne Warwick, Isaac Hayes, Aretha Franklin, The Walker Brothers, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones… Bet you he'll play Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head if it’s tipping down.
4. Motörhead
Lemmy Kilmister's previous band, Hawkwind, have a long history with Glastonbury, playing three times in the 70s and 80s. Also, a one-time member of the group, Thomas Crimble, was a part of the behind-the-scenes organisation of the festival from 1971 to 1999. Motörhead - comprised of Lemmy, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee - have never played at Worthy Farm, though. Did Metallica, who headlined last year, open the floodgates for heavy bands? Let's hope so.
5. Death Cab for Cutie
April 14 and a simple annoucement on Death Cab for Cutie's website: "For the first time ever, Death Cab for Cutie will perform at one of the largest festivals in the world - Glastonbury." About time! Any why on earth did it take this most celebrated of American alternative rock bands, led by Ben Gibbard, so long? They're 18 years and 6 albums into their career. Catch them almost headlining (only FFS play after them) on the Park Stage on Sunday.
6. Lionel Richie
We felt very lucky to get the call from a Motown legend"Emily Eavis
The Sunday teatime slot at Glastonbury has almost become a genre in itself - giving an established, very Radio 2-friendly music legend to chance lift tired spirits before the final push of Sunday night. They're usually debutantes, as indeed is Lionel Richie, the first artist to be announced for Glastonbury 2015. Said Emily Eavis: "We’ve had some amazing performances in the Sunday teatime slot over the years, from Neil Diamond, Shirley Bassey, Paul Simon and many others. And, of course, Dolly Parton played an incredible set last year. So we felt very lucky to get the call from a true Motown legend asking to play this year."
7. Mary J. Blige
Following a sensantional performance by another major-league US hip hop/RnB artist, Kelis, on the Pyramid Stage last year, Glastonbury has invited none other than the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige, to make her debut in 2015. We’ve always loved Mary in the UK, and she loves us. In February 2014, she added vocals to a remix of Disclosure's F for You, then dropped an entire album, The London Sessions, of collaborations with the cream of new British talent, including Sam Smith, Emile Sandé and Naughty Boy.
8. Death from Above 1979
Okay, so they went on hiatus between 2006 and 2011, but it still seems like a mistake that a band as suited to Glastonbury as Canadian dance-rock two-piece Death from Above 1979 have never played the festival before. Good things come to those who wait, though: Sebastien Grainger (drums/vocals) and bassist Jesse F. Keeler (pictured above with Zane) are better players now that they're older and they at last have a second album, The Physical World, to batter Glastonbury with.