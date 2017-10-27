7 of the most haunted places in music

There's every chance that you've heard a piece of music that's given you the chills, and you might also have been haunted by a shockingly bad new record from an out-of-form artist or band that you love.
But what about actual buildings where music is made and heard? It would seem that quite a few studios, concert venues and musician's homes have given visitors and those that work or live there a fright. Seeing as it's Halloween, here are seven places that you definitely wouldn't want to find yourself in alone at night...
Cincinnati Music Hall, Ohio
This splendid building in Cincinnati, Ohio is home to the world-class Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati Pops orchestra, and it's also an American National Historic Landmark. All kind of wonderful concerts take place inside its grand, gothic structure, but do ghosts also roam its rooms? Some people think so, including Erich Kunzel, a one-time conductor of the Cincinnati Pops. In a 2005 documentary, Music Hall: Cincinnati Finds Its Voice, he said: "I've worked here all night long. So I've met these people. They're not in the offices, but when you go out into the house they're there, they're upstairs... If you think I'm crazy just come here sometime at three o'clock in the morning. They're very friendly."
Local newspaper Cincinnati Commercial reported strange goings-on soon after work began on the hall in 1876. It was built over a pauper's cemetery, which resulted, the paper sensationally claimed, in "shadowy people" being spotted in the new structure wandering "restlessly through the creaking halls by night, hiding in dark corners, stealing behind pillars, and creating queer crepitating noises under the dim roof."
A myth was born. Many employees have apparently experienced unusual activity since, but equally many others haven't, with one suggesting that the main room's excellent acoustics lead to sounds being "projected".
St Catherine's Court, Bath
In 1984, actress Jane Seymour bought the Grade I listed St Catherine's Court in Bath, which dates back to the 16th century. A recording studio was set up there, and Radiohead hired it to lay down the bulk of OK Computer in late-1996, using different rooms for various acoustic effects. "Studios are generally very horrible places for recording," guitarist Jonny Greenwood told the Irish Times in 1997. "They're pretty unmusical, so we decided to turn a big empty house into a studio… [Jane Seymour] said to us, 'Come and stay,' handed us the keys, and told us to feed the cat."
All sounds grand, doesn't it? But there was a fright in the night for singer Thom Yorke that led to him taking dramatic, drastic action, as he revealed to Rolling Stone earlier this year: "Ghosts would talk to me while I was asleep. There was one point when I got up in the morning after a night of hearing voices, and I decided to cut my hair." He chose to use a penknife and, "It got messy. I came downstairs and everyone was like, 'Uh, are you all right?' I was like, 'What's wrong?' Phil [Selway, drummer] very gently took me downstairs and shaved it all off."
The Mansion, California
Producer Rick Rubin works out of a couple of places in Los Angeles - the Shangri-La Recording Studio in Malibu, where Zane Lowe met him for a Radio 1 interview in 2014, and also The Mansion in Laurel Canyon. Plenty of great records have been recorded at the latter studio including Red Hot Chili Peppers's Blood Sugar Sex Magik and Stadium Arcadium albums, Slipknot's Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) and the iconic Jay-Z single 99 Problems.
Is the The Mansion, built in 1918 and once home to actor Errol Flynn, haunted? Chili Peppers' singer Anthony Kiedis certainly believes it is. "There were ghosts everywhere," he told Classic Rock in an interview about the making of Blood Sugar Sex Magik. "They came out on about four of the photos we took for an album cover session - these floating, nebulous shapes... It's obvious to us that there's a real world of spirits that people just aren't tuned in to. We were accepting of the fact that we were living among them. We weren't there to be obtrusive. We were there to make music and to coexist in what was more their house than ours."
Slipknot also claim to have experienced uncanny incidents in The Mansion, too, which bands tend to live in while recording. "Oh, it's haunted," singer Corey Taylor told The Grand Rapids Press (via Blabbermouth). "You can put the rumors to rest, because I've seen it and dealt with it for six months. I've got some stories that would raise the hair on the back of your neck - and that's not just for press. It's so weird, I don't even like talking about it."
As for Jay, he's got 99 problems, but whether there's a ghost at The Mansion wouldn't appear to be one.
The Royal Albert Hall, London
The home of the BBC Proms seems rather proud of its spooky reputation, saying on its site: "Opened in 1871, the Royal Albert Hall has been the location of many strange and supernatural stories." Back in 1930, the Spiritualist Association rented the venue for a seance at which they hoped to reach author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who had recently died. Doyle's widow was there, along with 10,000 other people, and Time magazine reported that, "Mrs. Estelle Roberts, clairvoyant, took the stage. She declared five spirits were 'pushing' her."
Come 1996, everything had become a bit much. As the Independent reported, a ghost hunter called Andrew Green was summoned to investigate the possible sightings of two "young Victorian women who have a habit of tripping round the corridors, talking animatedly and giggling" and "the presence of Father Willis, a stooped figure in a black skull cap, who often revisits the organ he constructed for the hall".
Unfortunately, though, it appears that Green got caught up in answering questions from the media, who were invited along by Mark Borkowski, the hall's PR consultant, resulting in The Times running a story with the following headline: "Ghost hunt backfires in a blast of hot air." The most we gathered from Green about ghost and their presence was the following nugget: "People usually want to get rid of them."
The Garden Recording Studio, London
Another creepy tale tantalisingly short on info, this time concerning Arctic Monkeys and the recording of their second album at The Garden Recording Studio, one of many run by the Miloco group. In an interview with Rolling Stone, reported by NME, singer-songwriter Alex Turner said: "It's said that a young girl, 'Elsie', haunts the chamber, and unexplained faint whispers have appeared on recordings in the past."
And that's it! That's all he revealed, although they did call the album Favourite Worst Nightmare and warned listeners not to be too frightened - of the organ on the record. "There's also a bit of organ on there, but nothing to worry about."
Bearsville Studios, New York
Somehow it would have been stranger if Meat Loaf hadn't had weird experiences while recording his monster-selling Bat Out of Hell album, which came out in 1977 after over a year of sessions at Bearsville Studios in Woodstock, New York with celebrated producer Todd Rundgren.
In this instance, the alleged ghosts - a woman in white, initially - weren't in the studio itself, but at the adjacent house that Meat, as everyone calls him, was staying in. He told his story to US TV show The Haunting Of and, as Gizmodo recalled, he originally thought the "woman" was a Todd Rundgren fan: "I went, ah, man ... Todd Rundgren groupie!" Soon after, something else mysterious "slammed closet doors and ripped the covers off his bed", leading - in the TV show - a psychic to suggest that perhaps Meat was being troubled by a good and bad ghost.
Perhaps the good ghost won out. Bat Out of Hell went on to sell almost 50m copies.
Peter Doherty's house. And flat?
Yup, ghosts just seem to follow Peter Doherty around. We first heard he was being spooked at home in 2009, when the Daily Mail quoted the Libertine as saying that a 250-year-old house he'd bought in Wiltshire was haunted: "All of a sudden you hear a mad party going on in the west wing. It used to be the servants' quarters, which is creepy. When I hear it I just hide. It's uncomfortable but I think if I don’t bother them, they won’t bother me. Half the time I’m in my own world anyway."
Then, just two years later, The Sun - using an unnamed "pal" as a source - claimed he was being visited in his London flat by the ghost of none other than Amy Winehouse. The "pal" said, "He is utterly convinced that he has seen her ghost," which apparently caused Pete to hot step over the Channel to Paris, and make a home for himself there.
