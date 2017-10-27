7 of the most haunted places in music

Producer Rick Rubin works out of a couple of places in Los Angeles - the Shangri-La Recording Studio in Malibu, where Zane Lowe met him for a Radio 1 interview in 2014, and also The Mansion in Laurel Canyon. Plenty of great records have been recorded at the latter studio including Red Hot Chili Peppers's Blood Sugar Sex Magik and Stadium Arcadium albums, Slipknot's Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) and the iconic Jay-Z single 99 Problems.

Is the The Mansion, built in 1918 and once home to actor Errol Flynn, haunted? Chili Peppers' singer Anthony Kiedis certainly believes it is. "There were ghosts everywhere," he told Classic Rock in an interview about the making of Blood Sugar Sex Magik. "They came out on about four of the photos we took for an album cover session - these floating, nebulous shapes... It's obvious to us that there's a real world of spirits that people just aren't tuned in to. We were accepting of the fact that we were living among them. We weren't there to be obtrusive. We were there to make music and to coexist in what was more their house than ours."

Slipknot also claim to have experienced uncanny incidents in The Mansion, too, which bands tend to live in while recording. "Oh, it's haunted," singer Corey Taylor told The Grand Rapids Press (via Blabbermouth). "You can put the rumors to rest, because I've seen it and dealt with it for six months. I've got some stories that would raise the hair on the back of your neck - and that's not just for press. It's so weird, I don't even like talking about it."

As for Jay, he's got 99 problems, but whether there's a ghost at The Mansion wouldn't appear to be one.