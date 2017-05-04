This quiz is on fire! Can YOU name these Kings Of Leon songs?

Are you ready to test your knowledge of the Followill boys' back catalogue? Scroll down, keep an open mind and gaze at the puzzles. Each image represents a song: some are hard, some are really hard and a few even the mildest Kings Of Leon fan should get.
🔍 TIP #1 - say what you see, these are based (loosely) on a type of puzzle called a 'Dingbat'
🔍 TIP #2 - get your hum on and start cycling through those KOL bangers in your mind
Let's do one together to find our feet...
🎤 Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhh it's 'Sex On Fire' 🎤 but don't get too confident, you're on your own from here cowboy...
1.
2.
3.
clue: if you wanna get full marks in this quiz 'every little things gotta be just right'
4.
5.
clue: fireworks vs spreadsheets
6.
7. This one features some lyrics. Know the lyrics and you'll know the song...
8. ...some more rousing lines from a Kings of Leon anthem...
9. For fans of early era album tracks
10.
Clue: a 'Come Around Sundown' classic
11.
12.
13. Let's end at the start, with a track from THAT amazing debut album
Ok, take a breath and prepare yourself...**** CLICK HERE TO REVEAL THE ANSWERS ****