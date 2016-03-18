10 songs to help you confront your fear of ageing

Ervin Drake wrote this examination of the various stages of his love life - at ages 17, 21 and 35 - for The Kingston Trio in 1961, when he was 42 years old. Frank Sinatra's 1966 cover is the preferred version, especially for the dignified way he sings the final verse, in which Drake imagines himself looking back from a ripe old age and realising that every moment is as precious as the last: "Now I think of my life as vintage wine / From fine old kegs / From the brim to the dregs / It poured sweet and clear / It was a very good year."

Moral: It's always a very good year.