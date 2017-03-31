7 bizarre times Teletubbies collided with pop

It's been a remarkable 20 years since the Teletubbies first appeared on British TV screens, delighting tiny children with a cheery, "Eh-oh!" and then doing it, "Again! Again!" In that time they've become a worldwide TV phenomenon, with a frenzy for related merchandise - including a Christmas panic over Teletubby dolls in 1997 - that would put most pop stars to shame.
In fact, they even had an enviable chart career, so it's not all that surprising that there have been crossover moments between the world of pop and these cuddly aliens with TVs for tummies. Some, as we'll see, are a little more hands-on than others:
1. The Vamps
The life of a pop star is not like everyone else's. So while this recent meeting of minds between The Vamps and the Teletubbies may seen unusual, even remarkable to you, for them it's just another day at the office. Or the eh-oh!-ffice, if you'd rather.
2. Britney Spears
When Rolling Stone magazine ran a 1999 profile of Britney Spears - then making her first huge splash with Baby One More Time - they chose to illustrate it with a shot of her reclining on a bed like a teenager, with a Tinky Winky doll snuggled under one arm. This neatly pulled together two big media worries of the moment, whether Britney Spears was too "raunchy" a performer for her young fans, and whether the purple Teletubby, handbag and all, was intended to be gay.
The article continues to link the two issues with a throwaway comment in the middle of Britney's protestations that her Baby One More Time school uniform was no big deal: "'All I did was tie up my shirt!' she says, addressing the critics who would hunt her down like a gay Teletubby. 'I'm wearing a sports bra under it. Sure, I'm wearing thigh-highs, but kids wear those - it's the style.'"
3. Toyah
There's not much of a crossover between post-punk and children's television, but Toyah Willcox is the exception. Having forged a successful career as a singer, actress and TV presenter, she reached what must be her largest global audience when she took on the role of narrator for the opening and closing moments of the original Teletubbies series.
Every episode begins with her saying, "Over the hills and far away, Teletubbies come to play," and introducing them by name, and then waving them off at the end with, "The sun is setting in the sky. Teletubbies say goodbye."
4. Taylor Swift
Ever the trendsetter, the young Taylor Swift was into the Teletubbies before all of her friends, and so when she elected to dress as Laa-Laa for Halloween, they weren't entirely sure what she was supposed to be, as she revealed when posting this adorable picture on Instagram: "When you dress as the yellow teletubby for Halloween, but it's before Teletubbies got huge so all the kids at school ask you why you're dressed as a yellow pregnant alien."
5. Ed Sheeran
What finer tribute to 20 years of the Tubbytronic Superdome could there be than to soundtrack the four happy creatures sharing a collective rave-up to the most popular No.1 single of the year?
Not that this Ed Sheeran mash-up was the first viral clip to show the Teletubbies dancing to pop music, other songs used for the same purpose (and with similar results) include Get UR Freak On by Missy Elliott, Cheap Thrills by Sia and even Rappers Delight by The Sugarhill Gang.
And while we're on YouTube mash-ups...
6. Rihanna
This exceptional fusion of sound and vision takes some innocuous footage of Tinky Winky having a rare old time, and, with the addition of a soundtrack from Rihanna's Work, effectively makes it look as if he's shaking his moneymaker for all he is worth.
Or to put it in mathematical terms: Teletubby plus Work = twerk.
7. Druid
In a musical version of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, Andrew McCrorie-Shand is a useful name to have in your back pocket. He's been a songwriter and session musician for Leo Sayer, Billy Ocean and Sarah Brightman, and he played keyboards for Curved Air, with future Police drummer Stewart Copeland.
But his most familiar contribution to the world of music is the Teletubbies theme song, which was released as a single - Teletubbies Say Eh-Oh! - in December 1999. It spent two weeks at No.1, and would have remained there for Christmas but for the release of Too Much by Spice Girls. It is fair to say that as a song, it's a world away from his days as a founder member of the prog rock band Druid.
...and then there's Strictly Come Dancing
This crossover musical moment, while not directly related to pop, is just too strange to leave out.