7 bizarre times Teletubbies collided with pop

When Rolling Stone magazine ran a 1999 profile of Britney Spears - then making her first huge splash with Baby One More Time - they chose to illustrate it with a shot of her reclining on a bed like a teenager, with a Tinky Winky doll snuggled under one arm. This neatly pulled together two big media worries of the moment, whether Britney Spears was too "raunchy" a performer for her young fans, and whether the purple Teletubby, handbag and all, was intended to be gay.

The article continues to link the two issues with a throwaway comment in the middle of Britney's protestations that her Baby One More Time school uniform was no big deal: "'All I did was tie up my shirt!' she says, addressing the critics who would hunt her down like a gay Teletubby. 'I'm wearing a sports bra under it. Sure, I'm wearing thigh-highs, but kids wear those - it's the style.'"