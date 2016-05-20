Surprise album releases: The 6 stages of emotion that all music fans will understand

Now that artists have taken to delivering their new material suddenly, whipping away a blanket of silence to reveal the masterwork beneath, fans are having to develop coping strategies. Conflicting feelings can arise, questions need answering - what is going on? When can I hear it? What if I don't like it? What does everyone else think? - and fast.

Fraser McAlpine has formulated six common emotional reactions over the course of a sudden music arrival, illustrating the madness using tweets about recent releases by Beyoncé, Radiohead, Kanye West, The Stone Roses and Rihanna.