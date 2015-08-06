Dr Dre: Straight back to Compton

Dr Dre has wrong-footed fans with the surprise release of Compton: A Soundtrack, the long-awaited follow up to 1999's 2001 and a record that forms part of a return to his roots. While working on the N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton, hip hop's most-successful producer and businessman had a rethink of musical strategy, deciding to take his operation back to home turf.

He quickly shelved Detox, the album he had been tinkering with for nearly 15 years. On his Beats 1 radio show, The Pharmacy, he explained: "I didn't like it. It wasn't good. The record, it just wasn't good… I worked my ass off on it, and I don't think I did a good enough job." So, he set to work with renewed focus and made a few phone calls, opting to donate money from the royalties of his latest album to fund a new performing arts and entertainment facility in Compton.

Always at his best when collaborating, here's a guide to who's riding with Dre this time...