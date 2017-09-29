7 times musicians turned into inventors

At around seven minutes into the video for Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal, a strange thing occurs. He and his dancers, who have been acting out a routine in which a white-suited man invades a speakeasy and duffs up the various lowlives inside, suddenly stand stock still and lean over. It's a long lean, a literal gangster lean that takes Michael and his wiseguy cohorts from vertical to a sharp diagonal without any ill effects or (as one might expect) anyone falling over.

It's a move partly inspired by the music hall performer Little Tich, whose Big Boots Dance involved a pair of shoes with an elongated front, so that he could lean over and pick his hat off the stage using only his head. In order to enact it, Michael developed a similar enhancement to his footwear. The heels of his shoes clipped into metal pegs that held them firmly to the ground so he could enact the lean. And it was considered such a revolutionary piece of stagecraft that he even filed a patent for it, in 1993.