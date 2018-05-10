11 pop magazines for girls that defined their generation

Teen mags first got going in the US, and Seventeen was launched in 1944 as a very civic-minded effort aimed at helping teenage girls to develop into the best women they could be. "Seventeen is your magazine, High School Girls of America - all yours! It is interested only in you... you're going to have to run this show - so the sooner you start thinking about it, the better."

Seventeen developed as the concept of the teenager did, and helped - through their reader surveys - to define that emerging market for advertisers. It published poems and stories by a young Sylvia Plath, and also from its earliest days, featured articles on music, shifting deftly with the times. In 1944, it was Bing Crosby and Cab Calloway, while in 1962, Connie Francis was the star alongside now-dubious articles such as 'Science confuses you, and math? Strictly for boys!', 'You'd like to marry young - and you probably will', and, 'You wish you knew an older man with a mustache.' But by the 90s, there were features on riot grrrl bands and Aaliyah, and around the turn of the millennium, the resurgence of the pop market saw female pop stars making the cover as often as models, from Christina Aguilera and Pink to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

The oldest magazine in this list, Seventeen is still rolling with the punches with a circulation of over 2 million. You can read more about its impressive history in Fashioning Teenagers: A Cultural History of Seventeen Magazine by Kelley Massoni.