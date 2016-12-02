Izzy Bizu is BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year

Follow her musical journey from the Introducing Uploader to the 2016 BBC Music Awards...

2013 - the all important upload

2014 - Izzy made a sensational debut on the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury and became Introducing artist of the week on BBC Radio 1

Izzy Bizu thanks Introducing for Glastonbury

2015 - we invited her to perform a session at the legendary Maida Vale studios and she landed a slot on Later... with Jools Holland

2016 - Izzy performed at Radio 1's Big Weekend, wowed us in the Radio 1 Live Lounge and made it onto Sound Of 2016 and 1Xtra's Hot For longlists

Izzy Bizu Radio 1 Live Lounge

And did we mention Izzy's quick trip to the USA with Huw Stephens and BBC Music Presents?

Izzy Bizu NYC BBC Music Presents

Then there was the BBC Music Awards!!