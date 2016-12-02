Izzy Bizu is BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year

Follow her musical journey from the Introducing Uploader to the 2016 BBC Music Awards...
On Friday 2nd December 2016, Nick Grimshaw announced Izzy Bizu as our newly crowned BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show.
Izzy performed at the BBC Music Awards on December 12th. Here's an insight into her journey to the title previously held by Catfish and the Bottlemen and Jack Garratt.
2013 - the all important upload
She first uploaded her music to the BBC Music Introducing Uploader in 2013, which led to plays on BBC Introducing in London, a session on BBC Radio London and plays on BBC Radio 1Xtra.
2014 - Izzy made a sensational debut on the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury and became Introducing artist of the week on BBC Radio 1
2015 - we invited her to perform a session at the legendary Maida Vale studios and she landed a slot on Later... with Jools Holland
2016 - Izzy performed at Radio 1's Big Weekend, wowed us in the Radio 1 Live Lounge and made it onto Sound Of 2016 and 1Xtra's Hot For longlists
And did we mention Izzy's quick trip to the USA with Huw Stephens and BBC Music Presents?
Then there was the BBC Music Awards!!
What a wonderful journey so far, we can't wait to hear more from Izzy Bizu in 2017.