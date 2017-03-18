The story of BBC Introducing's SXSW 2017 showcase

What a night! On Friday 17 March, the very peak of SXSW - the world's leading new music festival - BBC Introducing's annual showcase alongside PRS for Music Foundation took over the British Music Embassy to bring six incredible new acts to the stage. Every artist began their BBC Introducing journey by uploading a track and since then have never looked back.

Energy, passion, mystery, soul - they had it all, and the Austin crowd absolutely loved it!

**WATCH VIDEOS FROM THE GIG HERE**