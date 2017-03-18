SXSW 2017

The story of BBC Introducing's SXSW 2017 showcase

What a night! On Friday 17 March, the very peak of SXSW - the world's leading new music festival - BBC Introducing's annual showcase alongside PRS for Music Foundation took over the British Music Embassy to bring six incredible new acts to the stage. Every artist began their BBC Introducing journey by uploading a track and since then have never looked back.

Energy, passion, mystery, soul - they had it all, and the Austin crowd absolutely loved it!

Fans and tastemakers queued round the block

Rag'n'Bone Man - an intimate acoustic set to open the night

CASI - the Welsh singer had us spellbound with her ethereal electro-pop

The Vryll Society - fluid and kaleidoscopic rock from the Liverpool lads

The Japanese House - a hypnotic and downtempo twist to the line-up

Catholic Action - duelling guitars and jagged hooks, all the way from Glasgow

IDLES - on fire for an intense, riotous end to the night!

