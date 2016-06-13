From pop star to vicar, and 9 other ways musicians have switched up their careers

It can be tough to give up the limelight, but pop stars are a hardy breed. In Life After the Deal (a special report for BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra Stories) MistaJam investigates what happens to artists who find themselves without a record contract, just as they thought all of their hard work had paid off.

Everyone still knows who you are, and asks you when your next song is coming out, but you've still got to make ends meet and let your fans down gently.

Here's a selection of potential new career paths for the lost pop, rock and rap stars who need to find creative ways to pay the bills.