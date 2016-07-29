Alistair McGowan on Erik Satie, bohemian and composer of chill

Like many people, McGowan first encountered Satie as a child, via the omnipresent Gymnopédie No.1, then came across him again in adulthood as he started to relearn the piano. "The main attraction was that it's quite easy to play," McGowan says, laughing - something the composer himself might have relished, having been once declared the laziest student at the Paris Conservatoire. Hooked on his music, McGowan boned up on biographies and began delving into the composer’s vast archive of letters.

"He knew everyone in Parisian society: Toulouse-Lautrec, Diaghilev, Stravinsky. He was hugely well-connected, but he was always slightly outside the scene. He'd drink absinthe with his fellow composer Debussy, then go home to his tiny apartment and live a rather monastic life. For the 27 years he lived there, it's said he never let anyone in the front door. There's sadness and desolation. But he did once write to someone asking which they preferred - music or ham."

Tales of the composer's flamboyant oddity have become legendary: the fact that he owned seven identical corduroy suits, one for each day of the week; the claim in his memoir that he only ever ate white food ("eggs, sugar, grated bones, the fat of dead animals, veal, salt, coconuts"). Satie's musical universe was equally singular - by turns droll, deadpan and plain weird. It encompasses piano music with proto-Dadaist titles like True Flabby Preludes and The Bureaucratic Sonata, as well as a ballet, Relâche (1924) - which, in an elaborate conceptual ruse, was debuted three days after its ostensible first night (the audience turned up to find the theatre shuttered). Despite his close relationship with Debussy, Satie was not above subjecting his friend's sometimes over-poetic titles to gentle ribbing: one work is called Things Seen Right, and Left, Without Glasses, while another instructs the pianist to "open your head" before performing the work.