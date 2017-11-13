What happened to the female stars of Britpop?

Elastica formed in mid-1992, when Justine Frischmann and Justin Welch decided they needed a group to reflect the interests of people like them. They made one album of sharp post-punk with lyrics confidently tackling erectile disfunction, scenesters and making out in cars, and it sold faster than any debut album since Definitely Maybe (a record it held for over 10 years).

There followed a messy period, with band members leaving and arriving and a scrappy second album The Menace in 2000, after which the band split up. Guitarist Donna Matthews continues to make music under her own name, and works as a Christian missionary to the homeless. Bass player Annie Holland still lives in Brighton, and keeps in touch with Justin, who has continued to work as a drummer, both as a teacher and with various bands - including a stint helping Suede in 2013 and with the reformed Lush in 2015. Earlier this year, the three of them appeared in a Facebook photo while remastering the band's debut album at Abbey Road.

After a short stint presenting BBC TV shows about architecture in 2003, and The South Bank Show in 2004, Justine moved to Colorado in 2005 to study art, and now works as an artist in San Francisco, working with the George Lawson Gallery. In 2012 some of her work was shortlisted for the UK's Marmite Prize for painting. She has stated she has no desire to make music any more, although when discussing the offer of a reunion show for her old friend M.I.A.'s Meltdown festival in London, Justine told the Sunday Times: “I was actually surprised I was even tempted. I’ve never felt tempted before.”