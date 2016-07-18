Amazing grace: 10 gifts gospel music gave the world

With Prom 6, attention is turned to the music of the soul. The second-ever Gospel Prom is the the first of this season's Late Night Proms and features some of the UK's greatest vocal talent - singers Israel J Allen, Tehillah Daniel and Dawn Thomas Wallace as well as the London Adventist Chorale, London Community Gospel Choir, a special 'super choir' of British gospel singers and saxophonist YolanDa Brown.

And, as a special guest, Michelle Williams, formerly of Destiny's Child, will take her place at the Royal Albert Hall for what promises to be an all-singing, all-dancing Prom party.

To celebrate this joyful occasion, here are just 10 of the wonders gospel gave the wider world of music: