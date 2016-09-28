6 explosive grime performances that shut down Later... with Jools Holland

It's thought that Stormzy was the first unsigned MC to ever appear on Later..., and in doing so he became a signifier of both a new DIY ethic in grime and renewed interest in a genre that had gone underground again as Dizzee was busy becoming a pop star. He performed Not That Deep from his Dreamers Disease EP and soon after found himself nominated for the BBC Sound of 2015 poll, on which he placed third.

