2018: the year that rap rocked Reading + Leeds 🎤

Anyone who has been to Reading + Leeds over the years knows that hip hop has always been a prominent part of the festival, going back to the time long before Leeds became a second site in 1999, and even prior to Travis Scott's birth in 1992.

In 1991, Gang Starr and De La Soul played on the Main Stage, and the next year saw Public Enemy headline, only to be followed by Cypress Hill topping the bill in 1994 (the same year Ice Cube was second on the Saturday to Primal Scream).

What's different in 2018 is the sheer number of hip hop and grime acts playing - on all stages, and at all times of the days, reflecting how diverse the Reading + Leeds line-up has become.

Here are a few of the biggest and best performances from this year's mic-rocking MCs.