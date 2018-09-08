All the biggest and best moments from the Last Night of the Proms

Sir Andrew Davis was conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus at this year's Last Night. It was his 130th Prom and 12th Last Night.

With him was the Canadian baritone Gerald Finley and saxophonist Jess Gillam, finalist at BBC Young Musician, 2016. Jess is believed to be the youngest ever soloist at the Last Night.

"It's a big responsibility," she told the Telegraph ahead of the night. "It does faze me slightly but only in the way that knowing that so many musicians that have inspired me since I was very young have taken to that stage. To be coming to it so early in my career does feel a bit surreal, but I just want to try and enjoy it."

Above, Jess warmed up ahead of the big night, next to the famous bust of Sir Henry Wood, legendary chief conductor of the Proms from its foundation in 1895 to 1944, the year of his death. And so, to the first of the Last Night traditions...