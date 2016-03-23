A brief history of female headliners at Glastonbury

The first thing you'll notice about this list of female Glastonbury headliners - solo artists, and those in bands - is its short length, saying much about how skewed the tops of major festival bills are towards the men (and usually bands, not solo performers). Having Adele headline alongside Muse and Coldplay in 2016 offers much-needed balance, as Kylie would have in 2005 if she hadn't pulled out of co-headlining with The White Stripes and Coldplay to receive treatment for breast cancer. But it's not like the Eavises haven't tried to book Adele before.

Last year, the superstar singer-songwriter went to Glastonbury to watch Kanye's set, and was almost put off from performing: "I wasn't anywhere near the stage and it was the biggest crowd I'd ever seen," she told Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show in November. "I froze with fear, I just thought: 'I don't know if I can do that.'"

We're delighted she chose to accept the booking and join this illustrious list of former female headliners: