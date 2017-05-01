10 band names based on childish insults

There is an ongoing disagreement as to who came up with the name Led Zeppelin - taken from the insult of 'going down like a lead zeppelin' - with two members of The Who, bassist John Entwistle and drummer Keith Moon, both taking the plaudits after playing with Jimmy Page, and others, on the sessions for the Jeff Beck instrumental Beck's Bolero in 1966.

Entwistle is quoted in Led Zeppelin: The Definitive Biography as saying: "The reasons behind it [the name] are quite simple. In those days it was a favourite line among British rock bands. 'How did you go?' one group asked another. 'Cor, we went down like a lead zeppelin,' they would reply. Not long afterwards, [The Who's] chauffeur Richard Cole went to work for Jimmy Page and [manager] Peter Grant and he must have told them the idea. But I was definitely the one who first thought of it."

That may be the case, but Page claims it was Moon who suggested the phrase as a band name: "After that session, Keith Moon was really fired up… and he said, 'We must get a band together - how about it?'... It didn't happen because we couldn't find the right vocalist. But Keith's name for the band, Led Zeppelin, stuck in my mind."