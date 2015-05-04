The best of Blur at the BBC

August, 1995: Blur’s record label, Food, change the release date of Country House – the lead single from their fourth album, The Great Escape – to coincide with the release of Oasis’s Roll With It, creating the so-called Battle of Britpop, which the NME hype with a boxing bout-styled cover. The chart fight makes it onto News at 10, presented by a rather bemused-looking John Humphrys.

Blur are victorious, going to No.1 and playing a triumphant Top of The Pops appearance, introduced by Jarvis Cocker. To spite their rivals, Alex James wears an Oasis t-shirt, but Graham Coxon looks entirely bored, later saying that winning the battle was a “hollow, pointless victory”.