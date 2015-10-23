9 essential ingredients of British psychedelia

In the film, Jim McCarty from The Yardbirds says: "We used to listen to classical music - Stravinsky, all sorts of stuff - and then when we got in the studio we were experimenting with it." Many other bands from the era did the same, including The Nice (above) and Procol Harum, who's enduring pysch classic A Whiter Shade of Pale is directly inspired by Bach's Air on the G String. "I thought classical music could be part of contemporary music," the band's Gary Brooker says.