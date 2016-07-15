10 dance tracks that provide a truly spiritual experience

Like Future Sound of London's Papua New Guinea and Raincry by God Within, this is another huge early-90s tune that achieves transcendence thanks to its creative and respectful use of a faintly exotic sample. In this case, it's a Bulgarian folk song called Oh, Mara, sung by Yanka Rupkina and taken from a 1988 recording called Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares ‎- A Cathedral Concert. Leftfield were probably turned on to the magical music of Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares via a compilation released on cult British indie label 4AD - the same label that gave us Dead Can Dance (sampled by Future Sound Of London on Papua New Guinea) and This Mortal Coil (sampled by God Within, as well as by Orbital, Messiah and Future Sound of London again). So the seam of spirituality running through that first wave of big UK dance acts was really just a case of the artists paying tribute to the ethereal indie music that inspired them as teenagers. But the music was no less sublime for that.