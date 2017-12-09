6 dramatic ways pop stars tried to get out of their record contract

One of the great things about having a formidable artistic reputation, of the sort enjoyed by Lou Reed, is that you can make records that defy all conventional understanding, that meet all the necessary criteria for being regarded as unlistenable, and people will sit with them patiently until they start to make sense. So when Lou released a double album of attritional feedback entitled Metal Machine Music in 1975, opinions were immediately divided as to whether he'd done it to get dropped by his record label RCA or it was a genuine artistic statement.

It didn't help that Lou wrote, "Most of you won’t like this, and I don’t blame you at all. It’s not meant for you" in the album's liner notes, which also sardonically detailed a series of instruments and technology settings which may or may not have been used in the recording. In Victor Bockris's book Transformer, Lou is quoted as saying the album was "a giant f***-you" to fans of his hits.

In a 2009 Pitchfork interview, he reaffirmed his faith in the project, saying, "The myth is sort of better than the truth. The myth is that I made it to get out of a recording contract. OK, but the truth is that I wouldn't do that, because I wouldn't want you to buy a record that I didn't really like, that I was just trying to do a legal thing with. I wouldn't do something like that. The truth is that I really, really, really loved it."

In any case it didn't work, his next album, the more conventional Coney Island Baby, came out on RCA only six months later.

