10 of the best festival moments of the year

The best festival moments often occur as a collaborative effort between singers and a field full of damp and slightly emotional fans. That's when songs are seized from the stage and reflected back to the performer, when colossal PA stacks prove to be suddenly ineffective against thousands of raised voices, or when an act hits their stride in such a startling manner, it can cause outbreaks of fervent fandom in even the most sceptical of passers-by.
It's been a plum year for those sort of wonderful festival moments. Here are just 10 examples:
1. The 1975 at Reading + Leeds
Few bands took hold of 2016 by the scruff of the neck in quite the way The 1975 did. Matt Healy began the year as the cocksure frontman of a well-regarded pop band, and ended it a rock star. The transformation could be seen played out across the band's big UK festival appearances, starting with a warm and friendly slot at Radio 1's Big Weekend to support the release of their heftily titled album I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It, followed by a mid-afternoon slot at Glastonbury and headlining the Radio 1 stage at T in the Park. By the time they hit the stage at Reading + Leeds, the world was theirs for the taking.
2. The David Bowie Prom
The death of David Bowie on January 10 cast a long shadow over the year. Tributes came from all sides of the musical community, as befits a man whose appreciation of music knew no boundaries. The 2016 Proms assembled an all-star cast - including Marc Almond, John Cale and Laura Mvula to pay an emotional tribute to some of his best loved songs. This followed Philip Glass's equally stately salute from Glastonbury, in which he played his symphonic interpretation of Bowie's album "Heroes" to an equally tearstruck audience.
3. Christine and the Queens at Glastonbury
2016 was the year of synthpop bands making a full showbiz spectacular out of their on-stage time. It was Years & Years raiding the dressing up box and serially abusing the confetti cannon, or Bat for Lashes performing under a purple bridal veil. But the showiest showstopper of them all was Héloïse Letissier, the Christine of Christine and the Queens. She delivered a beguiling mix of utilitarian stagewear, startling choreography and utter skippy glee to the Glastonbury stage, following a similarly jaw-dropping appearance on Later... with Jools Holland in April, for which she performed I Feel For You as a tribute to the recently departed Prince.
4. Ezra Furman at 6 Music Festival
Plenty of bands claim to be able to rock, but it takes a particular performer to be able to so perfectly recast the spell of freakish, challenging, uninhibited mid-50s rock 'n' roll - seasoned with doo wop and a fair dollop of punk rock - for the modern age. At the 6 Music Festival back in March, Ezra Furman screamed and testified like indie rock's own Little Richard, looking wild-eyed and intense in a relatively demure dress (for him) and trademark smudged lipstick.
5. Coldplay pay tribute to Viola Beach
The shocking deaths of the members of Viola Beach in a February motor accident was one of the year's greatest musical tragedies. Hotly tipped for future success, they'd been preparing to release an EP of new material, which eventually became a posthumous album collating their best songs. Marking this as a particularly sad loss Coldplay elected to play the band's single Boys That Sing from the Pyramid Stage, with Chris Martin telling the crowd: "We’re going to create Viola Beach's alternate future and let them headline Glastonbury"
6. CHVRCHΞS at Reading + Leeds
Stadium electropop hasn't been much of a thing since the 1980s glory days of Depeche Mode, but CHVRCHΞS proved that they are well placed to change all that. Another band whose on stage confidence seemed to grow with every festival appearance, they had a few months' head start on The 1975, having released their second album in September 2015, and this meant that by the time the summer rolled around, their fans were as besotted with their new songs as the band themselves.
7. Stormzy at 1Xtra Live
Grime had a very good 2016 - particularly with Skepta's Konnichiwa nabbing the Mercury Prize - and Stormzy was right there in the thick of it, shouting the odds and generally bigging himself up. He appeared at 1Xtra Live in an immaculate white tracksuit, and seemed to be unphased by the fact that his stage was ablaze as he dispensed his rhymes. The message was clear; he's cool, and yet also on fire.
8. Bring Me the Horizon at Radio 1's Big Weekend
A true band of the people, Bring Me the Horizon's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Exeter was an extraordinary affair. The monolithic intensity of their music provoked an audience reaction that was split between circle pits and pop adoration. And their innovative use of a back screen to deliver key lyrics ensured that every chorus was an opportunity for a mass karaoke, albeit the kind of karaoke that poses a serious risk to the tonsils while trying to match Oli Sykes's throat shredding delivery.
9. Adele at Glastonbury
By any measurement, having Adele headline at Glastonbury is something of a culture clash. The biggest-selling British artist of the decade is not known for her festival appearances, and Glastonbury is not the after hours jazz club that her music is modelled on. Thankfully she easily won over the crowd, not least with her winning repartee, including, "This is mad," "I'm a bit out of breath from all that dancing. It's also an excuse to wipe my sweaty top lip," and, "Oh my God, I just burped! I had a dirty burger before I came on, that's why."
10. Foals at Reading + Leeds
It's too easy a pun to say that Foals are dark horses, but the intensity of their live performances and the effect it has on even the most partisan of audiences always seems to come as something of a surprise, despite plenty of evidence that this is what they always do. Their incendiary second-billing slot at Glastonbury (behind Muse) proved once again that this is a band that deserves to headline, and a couple of months later at Reading + Leeds, that's exactly what they did. Yannis told the crowd: "We grew up down the road and this was the first festival to give us a chance. We played in 2007, I think... It’s pretty overwhelming to see all of you out there. Let’s make it magic."