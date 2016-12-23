10 of the best festival moments of the year

The best festival moments often occur as a collaborative effort between singers and a field full of damp and slightly emotional fans. That's when songs are seized from the stage and reflected back to the performer, when colossal PA stacks prove to be suddenly ineffective against thousands of raised voices, or when an act hits their stride in such a startling manner, it can cause outbreaks of fervent fandom in even the most sceptical of passers-by.

It's been a plum year for those sort of wonderful festival moments. Here are just 10 examples: